Παρελθόν άλλοι δύο ποδοσφαιριστές

And just like that, the season is over. Even though I will leave the country on Friday, I want to thank @pafosfc for trusting me in their project for this season. Not only for giving me the chance to play for them but also for giving me the chance to experience living in a beautiful and cozy place like Cyprus. Thank you to the fans that supported us in an awesome way since the beginning! Sadly, now that the season it’s over, it’s time to take different paths but for sure I will never forget the good moments that we shared and the good friends I’ve made. I want to wish everyone who was part of this year, the fans, my teammates, coaches, kit-mans, the club’s staff and the guys from MTG Pafos for making this year an unforgettable one. I wish you all the best and, who knows 🤷🏽‍♂️, maybe we’ll meet again somewhere. Bye!

A post shared by Lucas Domínguez I. #PAFOSFC (@luc4sdominguez) on May 14, 2018 at 3:26am PDT