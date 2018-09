Ο Μότα στο κρεβάτι του πόνου: «Επέστρεψα, θα σας το ξεπληρώσω»

I start this new challenge willing to do my best but unfortunately life sometimes makes tricks and after a little I had to slow down my normal rhythm, I’m not used but life gave me this challenge and now I’m happy to tell everybody that I’m finally back from the operating theater, everything went well, I want to thank also Professor MaurizioFornari, his team and Omonoia that gave me the opportunity to take care of me as best, thank you all for all the messages and love you are sending me I promise I’ll find the way to pay you back for it. See you very soon 👊🏻☘️ #strongerthanever#countdown

A post shared by Marco Motta (@marcomotta47) on Sep 3, 2018 at 1:02pm PDT