Μόττα: «Ξανά βασίλισσα της Κύπρου η Ομόνοια»

Today is my first day in Omonoia’s family, thanks for the warm welcome and for the copious messages you send me.This is a big challenge for me, for us.. I will do my best to help Omonoia to be again the Queen of Cyprus!! #greenfamily#omonoia#cyprus#football#footballplayer#challenge#nationalchampionship #nicosia#thebestisyettocome

A post shared by MarcoMotta (@marcomotta47) on Jul 14, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT