Μότα: «Δεν μπορώ να περιμένω για την ιστορική φανέλα της Ομόνοιας»

Today is the oficial beginning of our season, I’m sure It will be full of emotions and even more sure of the fact that all togheter we will reach great goals. Tonight I will be with you in the stadium supporting my team mates in which I strongly believe and hoping to be in the pitch with them as soon as possible! I can’t wait to put on this historic team shirt!! Come on Omonoia!!!☘️⚽️#goodvibes#football#start#stadium#footballplayer#can#not#wait#emotions#passion#goodfeeling#ambient#green#family#thebestisyettocome

A post shared by Marco Motta (@marcomotta47) on Aug 25, 2018 at 6:32am PDT