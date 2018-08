Μαδούρο: Μετά την Ομόνοια το… τέλος!

I want to thank God, my family, coaches, teammates, fans, doctors and all the people that have always believed in me. Without you I wouldn’t be the person who I am. And I want to thank you for that since I have decided to end my career as a professional football player. On short notice i will reveal my future adventures. You will hear from me soon 😉 Thank you again. ❤️ Hedwiges Maduro #dreams #desire #dedication @juzztfootball

