Αλβμπόγκε: «Τα πράγματα δεν πήγαν όπως τα περίμενα…»

Thanks for this season @acomonianicosia and for this oppertunity. Things dident work out for me as I was thinking, but thats life. The hardest injury in my 18 years carreer is just gonna make me stronger. Tomorrow its exactly 3 month since my surgury and Im already back but now its offseason and Im thinking every day about next season. This season has not been the best for the club but the future looks bright. Lern from the past and prepare for the future and live in the present 😄☘👍🏼 #lovethisgame #tbt #omonia ps. Theese pictures shows what I did for the team this season, hahaha but seriously, the staff and my teammates has been amazing and supportive, great people) #hakunamatata

