Άρχισε να σκοράρει ο Ντε Καμάργκο (video)

Το πρώτο του γκολ με τη φανέλα της Μέχελεν πέτυχε κόντρα στην Ρόζελαρ ο Ιγκόρ Ντε Καμάργκο, σκοράροντας το 2-1 στο 68΄.

Δεν κατάφερε όμως να οδηγήσει την ομάδα του στη αφού το ματς έληξε 2-2.

ΚΟΙΝΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ

ΤΑ ΠΙΟ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΗ