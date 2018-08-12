Άρχισε να σκοράρει ο Ντε Καμάργκο (video)

Gloria a Deus, Feliz demais em poder marcar novamente. Um obrigado especial a toda a direção do @kvmechelen e todo o departamento médico que se dedicaram e tiveram paciência comigo. Vamos em busca do nosso objetivo. 🙏🏽⚽️🙏🏽Glory to God, too happy to be able to score again. A special thank you to the whole direction of @kvmechelen and all the medical department that they dedicated themselves and they had patience with me. Let’s go in search of our goal. #kvmechelen #firstgoal #voetbal #futebol #wcupbrasil

