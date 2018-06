Παρουσιάστηκε ο Πάουλο Σέρζιο

Happy to announce that our coach Paulo Sergio has signed a contract with Sanate Naft Abadan! I wish Paulo the best of luck in the world and that you can achieve all your goals. Thanks to the entire board and club especially to club president for the exemplary and professional way they led this process! I wish a year full achievements for Paul and Sanate Naft Ababan! Proud. X07 Sports Management

