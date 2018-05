Δυναμική Ανορθωσιάτικη ανάρτηση για το ματς με τον ΑΠΟΕΛ! (pics)

Always fighting for our history, for our town, for our emblem This is what we have done through the years from 1911 and this is what we will keep doing until our last breath! 🔵⚪💪 Όλα μπλε! #Anorthosisfc #Famagusta #Ammochostos #1911 #blueandwhite #ApoAno #courage #passion #pride #together #youcantbringusdown #family #risingthroughtheashes #history #fightforblueandwhite #phoinexrising

A post shared by Anorthosis Famagusta (@anorthosisfc) on May 13, 2018 at 6:38am PDT