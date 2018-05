Η ανάρτηση του περήφανου Λαΐφη

I am truly honoured and happy to announce my new contract with Standard De Liege. It was something I wanted and I did my best to achieve it. I will continue to work hard and give my utmost effort to reach best results. We still have 3 games. Let’s go for the best…Allez les Rouches🔴⚪🙏😁✌

A post shared by kwnstantinos laifis (@laifis34) on May 8, 2018 at 4:33am PDT