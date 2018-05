Η Κύπρια που χόρεψε στον τελικό του Τσάμπιονς Λιγκ (vid & pics)

This has honestly been a dream come true. I feel so blessed to have been chosen to perform at the UEFA Champions League with the incredible @dualipa ❤ Working alongside some truly inspiring and independent women showing that together we are stronger! • @toogiesaurus again I can not thank you enough for giving me the chance to live my dream for a week, inspiring me and motivating me. Your energy, strength and power are truly inspirational. You have inspired not only us, but ALL women across the world!! It has been an honor. Thank you! #BEBYGURLLLLLL • @amckdance I love you fam!

A post shared by Emily Sheli (@emilysheli) on May 27, 2018 at 12:26pm PDT