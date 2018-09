Με την Ιωάννα Μπέλλα, θα βρεις τον… μπελά σου! (pics & vid)

View this post on Instagram

Photo by @achilleas.manolis 📸 Roko has the ability to be perfect in every way you wear it. Be the first worldwide from the capsule collection! #therokko #1thebrand #patented #roko #patentedproduct #uniqueproduct #capsulecollection #ss19 #swimwear #swimsuit #fashionswimwear #whiteblack #summer #ss19collection #silver